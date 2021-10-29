LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 476,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 375,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

