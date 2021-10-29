LMR Partners LLP Increases Stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 119.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,865 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 93.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

ALTU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

