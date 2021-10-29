Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 54.25 ($0.71).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 50.11 ($0.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

