LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $95,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 280,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 141,960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.35 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $57.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

