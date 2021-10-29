Litecoin Cash Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and $1,688.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.83 or 0.99767058 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,386,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

