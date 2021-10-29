Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lion alerts:

OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Lion has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion (LIOPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.