Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $321.42. The company has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

