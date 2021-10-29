Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 2,459,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,876. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $36,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 380.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.