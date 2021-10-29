Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.18. 881,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,892. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

