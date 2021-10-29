Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.50.

LII opened at $297.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average is $329.65. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

