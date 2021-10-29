LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 102414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

