Legal & General Group Plc Sells 556 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

