Legal & General Group Plc Sells 502,764 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502,764 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 328.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. Analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently -394.74%.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.