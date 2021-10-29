Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,158 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Morphic were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of MORF opened at $58.63 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,451,523.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,125 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.