Legal & General Group Plc Invests $198,000 in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 88,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $592.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

