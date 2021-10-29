Legal & General Group Plc Buys 273 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Argan were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Argan by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Argan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Argan by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGX opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

