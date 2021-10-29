Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 56,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

