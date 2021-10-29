LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 188.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHA. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $974,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth $10,989,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

