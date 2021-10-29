Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.81

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 8555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

