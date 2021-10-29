Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTRX. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.36 million, a P/E ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

