Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

