Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.