Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

