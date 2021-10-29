Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.48. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

