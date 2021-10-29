KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KVHI opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.72.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $66,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KVH Industries stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of KVH Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

