Kuverit (KUV) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $263,619.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

