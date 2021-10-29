Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kunlun Energy stock remained flat at $$8.76 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.3222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Kunlun Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

