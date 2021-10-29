Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in October

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSDF remained flat at $$14.95 during midday trading on Friday. Kungsleden AB has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

