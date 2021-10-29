Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 2.18. Kopin has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 13.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kopin by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.