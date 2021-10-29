KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. 37,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

