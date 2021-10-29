Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

NYSE KN traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 2,968,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

