Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Knowles updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

NYSE:KN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 2,968,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,238. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.