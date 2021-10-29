KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $396.63.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $355.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.01. KLA has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $388.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

