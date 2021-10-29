KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $124,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $53,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,327,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KL Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,238. KL Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.