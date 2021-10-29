Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

