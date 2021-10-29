Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.75.

KEX stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,318. Kirby has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 81.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kirby by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $9,270,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

