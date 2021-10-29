Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €114.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

KGX stock opened at €93.48 ($109.98) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

