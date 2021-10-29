Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives $46.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,846,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.