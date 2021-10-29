Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $287,587.78 and $397,337.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

