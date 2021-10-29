Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) PT Raised to GBX 370 at Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KCT opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.91 million and a P/E ratio of -17.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.58. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 76.39 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

