Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after acquiring an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.