KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 471.8% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,012.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS KGHPF remained flat at $$40.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

