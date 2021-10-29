KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Invests $34.69 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,727,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,686,000. Vipshop comprises 8.5% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.19. 95,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,254,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.