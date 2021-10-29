Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

KRYAY opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.0713 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

