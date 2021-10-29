Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €740.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €790.00 ($929.41) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €786.00 ($924.71).

Shares of KER opened at €650.90 ($765.76) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €671.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €697.64. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

