Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Innospec worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

