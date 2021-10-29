Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $188.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.18.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

