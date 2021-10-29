Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 23.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Trex by 382.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $105.22 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

