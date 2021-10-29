Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Aspen Aerogels worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

