Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $124.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

